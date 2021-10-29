WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore dies after brain cancer battle

ATLANTA (WSAV) – WSB-TV evening anchor Jovita Moore has died seven months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer, the Atlanta new station announced Friday. She was 54.
“I’m obligated to share some news with you today that is heartbreaking,” said Moore’s co-anchor Justin Farmer, breaking the news to viewers Friday morning.
“She passed last night as she wanted, with her family by her side,” he said. “She passed peacefully.”
Moore, a New York native, joined the team in Atlanta in 1998. She previously worked at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas.
According to WSB-TV, Moore is survived by her mother, two children and stepdaughter.
For 23 years Jovita was a part of the WSB-TV Channel 2 family. Atlantans knew her as a skilled journalist and marvelous communicator. At Channel 2, we also knew her as a woman of faith, of intellect, of curiosity, and compassion. She influenced and mentored more young journalists than any of us could ever count. She was a role model in every sense of the word. Jovita was an award-winning journalist who held herself and others she worked with to the highest of journalistic standards. While she was the recipient of many awards and honors, she was quick to say her most important accomplishments were her children. We will miss her radiant presence but take comfort in knowing that a little piece of Jovita resides in all of us.WSB-TV Vice President and General Manager Roy Carter
The anchor was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a common but aggressive form of cancer, back in April, when doctors discovered two masses on her brain.
Treatment can slow the progression and reduce signs and symptoms of the cancer, but a cure is often not possible, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.
News of her passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from viewers, politicians, fellow journalists and colleagues.
“Her fight and positivity inspired everyone who knew her,” her online bio now reads.
The Associated Press contributed to this report