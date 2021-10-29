WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore dies after brain cancer battle

ATLANTA (WSAV) – WSB-TV evening anchor Jovita Moore has died seven months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer, the Atlanta new station announced Friday. She was 54.

“I’m obligated to share some news with you today that is heartbreaking,” said Moore’s co-anchor Justin Farmer, breaking the news to viewers Friday morning.

“She passed last night as she wanted, with her family by her side,” he said. “She passed peacefully.”

Moore, a New York native, joined the team in Atlanta in 1998. She previously worked at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee, and KFSM in Fayetteville and Fort Smith, Arkansas.

According to WSB-TV, Moore is survived by her mother, two children and stepdaughter.

For 23 years Jovita was a part of the WSB-TV Channel 2 family. Atlantans knew her as a skilled journalist and marvelous communicator. At Channel 2, we also knew her as a woman of faith, of intellect, of curiosity, and compassion. She influenced and mentored more young journalists than any of us could ever count. She was a role model in every sense of the word. Jovita was an award-winning journalist who held herself and others she worked with to the highest of journalistic standards. While she was the recipient of many awards and honors, she was quick to say her most important accomplishments were her children. We will miss her radiant presence but take comfort in knowing that a little piece of Jovita resides in all of us. WSB-TV Vice President and General Manager Roy Carter

The anchor was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a common but aggressive form of cancer, back in April, when doctors discovered two masses on her brain.

Treatment can slow the progression and reduce signs and symptoms of the cancer, but a cure is often not possible, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

News of her passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from viewers, politicians, fellow journalists and colleagues.

“Her fight and positivity inspired everyone who knew her,” her online bio now reads.

A very sad day at Ch2. Beloved anchor Jovita Moore passed away overnight after a battle with brain cancer. Her intelligence, warmth and smile lit up the newsroom and I know you felt that as she delivered the news. You will be greatly missed Jovita. Prayers to her family.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/YU0nzi9vRi — Carol Sbarge (@carolsbargeWSB) October 29, 2021

Although she has left us here on earth, her legacy as a Georgia icon and world-class journalist will live on in the hearts of everyone who welcomed Jovita into their homes countless times to inform them about their community and keep them and their families safe. (2/4) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 29, 2021

Our prayers go out to Jovita’s family, including her co-workers at @wsbtv, and all who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. (4/4)



– The Kemp Family — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 29, 2021

Breaks my heart to learn we’ve lost our sister in Journalism @JovitaMoore. I’ve always admired her talents.

One of the best in the business. She was iconic and a shining light. My condolences to Jovita’s children and @wsbtv. 💜🕊#restinparadisequeen pic.twitter.com/T6uGiHnvNq — Tina Tyus-Shaw (@WSAVTinaTS) October 29, 2021

Mayor @KeishaBottoms' statement on the passing of Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/P72mTyINxa — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) October 29, 2021

Amy and I join many in sending our condolences to the family and friends of @wsbtv’s @JovitaMoore on her passing. The strength she exhibited over the last several months adds to a legacy of inspiring the best of Georgians — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) October 29, 2021

Very sad news to learn of Jovita Moore’s passing. Jovita had such a good spirit—beautiful inside and out—and I always enjoyed chatting with her.



Sending light to @WSBTV and all who loved her. She will be missed, and may God’s peace and her life lessons abide with her children. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) October 29, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report