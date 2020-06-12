Georgia amusement parks and water parks re-opening on Friday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Thrill seekers in Georgia might be happy to know amusement parks, traveling carnivals, and water parks are officially opening on Friday.

As the weather heats up, people looking to make a splash this summer will have to abide by the 33 safety guidelines all theme parks will be following under Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order.

The businesses are all part of Kemp’s last set of phased re-openings. Staff at local water park, Splash in the Boro!, said they didn’t feel they could reopen without putting people at risk—ultimately choosing to keep their water park closed. Although their lap and therapy pools are open, their water park will stay closed to visitors this summer. On average each year they typically see about 120 thousand guests at their water park during the summer months.

“Splash in the Boro! isn’t privately owned, it is owned and operated by Bulloch County. We met with our commissioners, our county manager, our assistant county manager; we didn’t feel we’d be able to successfully manage the social distancing aspect without extremely reducing the capacity of our park,” Justin Blanton the Aquatics Manager of the park stated.

Blanton said they will be following extensive measures to ensure the portions of their facilities that will be open to the public are kept safe and clean.

Water and Amusement Park Re-openings:

Fun Zone (1040 US-80, Pooler)

Currently open

Stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19

Practice social distancing

Wear a face-mask (Recommended, not required)

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park (150 Tom Hall Pkwy., LaGrange)

Enforcing 6-feet social distancing within the lodge

Minimizing surface contact

Enhancing sanitation protocols

Requiring employees to wear masks and gloves

Lake Winnepesaukah/SOAKya Water Park (1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville)

Phased re-opening starting on June 20th

All ticket purchases will be conducted through our website to limit person-to-person interaction. To minimize exchanges of items between guest and staff, vouchers, coupons, discounts, etc. will not be honored at this time.

Guests will be encouraged to make paperless transactions. Credit/Debit cards will be accepted.

In order to control capacity, starting June 20, all tickets sold will be reservation only and require you to select your date of visit.

SoakYa Water Park will operate at maximum 50 percent of visitor capacity. This will be monitored and adjusted depending on what physical distancing rules are being maintained and enforced.

For the safety of customers and staff they will be practicing all safety guidelines and protocols from the GA Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Outside food, beverages and coolers are not allowed in SoakYa Water Park.

Magaritaville at Lanier Islands Water Park (7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy., Buford)

Fully reopening on Friday, June 12th

Conducting temperature checks at entrance, enhancing cleaning methods, and enforcing social distancing measures

Six Flags Over Georgia/Hurricane Harbor (275 Riverside Pkwy., Austell)

Re-opening Monday June 15th to members and pass holders, re-opening on June 22nd to the public

Requiring reservations ahead of time

Six Flags White Water (250 Cobb Pkwy. N. #100, Marietta)

Opening to members and annual pass-holders on June 29th

Opening to the general public on July 3rd

Reservations required

Health Screenings for Guests and Team Members

Strictly Enforced Social Distancing

Extensive Sanitation and Disinfecting Protocols

Sanitized Food Preparation and Service

Commercial-Grade Cleaning Equipment and Supplies

Multi-Layered Guest and Team Member Communication

Park Reservations System to Manage Attendance

Splash In the Boro! (1388 GA-24, Statesboro)

Water park closed for the summer

Lap and therapy pools open starting June 5th

Health screenings for all staff and patrons upon entering the facility

6 feet physical distancing enforced

One swimmer per lane or one family of five per lane in the Competition lane pool

There will be a bather load of 15 people physically distanced in the Therapy Pool

Swimmers will have an one hour time limit for exercising and availability will be first come, first serve

All staff will be wearing face coverings while in the facility and on the pool deck

Patrons are encouraged to wear face coverings outside of the water

Lifeguards will be on stand as well as roving the pool deck for assistance

Staff and patrons are encouraged to shower at home before visiting our facility

Locker room area will be open for one patron at a time.

Restrooms and Showers will be available but physically distanced in each bathhouse

There will be limited seating on the pool deck for use and seating will be cleaned and disinfected after each guest

All touch points will be cleaned and sanitized throughout each rotation

Summer Waves Water Park (210 S. Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island)

Will open on Friday, June 12th

To ensure our visitors can maintain effective social distancing, the park will operate under a limited capacity, until further notice. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase advanced tickets online to ensure entry on the date(s) of choice. We cannot guarantee entry will be available if park capacity has been reached.

Hand sanitizing pumps and stations will be located throughout the park including at the top and bottom of each water slide and experience. Guests are strongly encouraged to use these frequently, particularly before eating or drinking.

All water slides will have designated floor markers to encourage social distancing and many water experiences will have a designated entrance and exit. Guests are strongly encourage to follow all floor markets and ENTER & EXIT signs.

For guests interested in same day re-entry, a wristband will be provided upon exiting the park. Guests are encouraged to leave wristbands on as broken wristbands will not be accepted for re-entry.

Guests placing orders from Larry’s Giant Subs will now pick up their orders at the designated pickup station. Food runners will no longer be delivering food. To eliminate standing in line, guests are strongly encouraged to order through the Larry’s Giant Subs Mobile App and select the Jekyll Island location for pick up.

Wild Adventures (3766 Old Clyattville Rd., Valdosta)