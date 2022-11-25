MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on.

Both the unnamed driver of the Tahoe and two occupants of a Toyota Camry died, while a third person in the Toyota was critically injured.

Killed were 27-year-old Nomari Waite and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson. The third occupant, 26-year-old Marcellas Coppage, was hospitalized in Macon in critical condition.

Jones said the driver of the Tahoe was drunk. He said Waite and Coppage were a couple returning to their Florida home from Atlanta after picking up Anderson, who was Coppage’s daughter.