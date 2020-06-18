Worker burned in flash fire at Georgia pyrotechnic plant

BYRON, Ga. (AP) — An official in a Georgia county says an explosion and flash fire badly burned the head, face and hands of a worker at a pyrotechnic plant.

Peach County Fire Chief Jeff Doles told news outlets the unidentified employee at Pyrotechnic Specialties Inc. in Byron was airlifted Wednesday to a hospital in Atlanta to be treated for the burns.

The man was injured while turning potassium nitrate into pellets.

The chemical is used in fireworks, rocket propellants, gun powder and more.

News outlets report an employee was hurt in an explosion at the plant in 2016.