BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed when fire tore through a Buford home, causing the floor to collapse into a basement.

WSB-TV reports that the woman’s body was found Wednesday morning in the basement after the floor collapsed.

Gwinnett County fire Lt. Donald Strother said the first crews to arrive around 3 a.m. found flames shooting from the side of the house.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released.