Woman arrested for assault after Little Caesars fight in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a fight at a Little Caesars in Augusta that was caught on video.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, was arrested Tuesday for the assault of 22-year-old Emily Broadwater in the restaurant on Wrightsboro Road.

The fight — captured on multiple cell phones and the store’s surveillance video — shows Kennedy dragging Broadwater out of the restaurant by her hair and later stomping her head into the ground, all in front of a child.

Broadwater was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye and swollen face. She was treated at the scene but refused to go to the hospital in an ambulance.

**SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING**

The story circulated Facebook, and alleged posts from both Broadwater and Kennedy revealed the fight was over children and their father. The fight allegedly started at a home and ended at the Little Caesars.

Kennedy was found on the 300 block of Calvary Drive in Augusta. She was booked into Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Kennedy was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal damage to property in the second degree.