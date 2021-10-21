Woman accused of threatening Georgia judge over ballot review suit

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, election workers in Fulton County began working through a recount of ballots in Atlanta. Investigators with Georgia’s secretary of state’s office have not found any evidence to substantiate claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County during the 2020 general election. Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero is presiding over a lawsuit that alleges fraud in Fulton County during last year’s election. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of threatening a Georgia judge and his family after he dismissed a lawsuit that sought to review absentee ballots from the 2020 election to see if any were fraudulent.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Erin Northup is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail with the judicial assistant to Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero.

Amero last week dismissed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Fulton County during last year’s election and sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots.

Northup is charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony. She was arrested by police in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.