WNBA players wear shirts endorsing Loeffler’s opponent

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Some WNBA players are taking a stand against Atlanta Dream co-owner Sen. Kelly Loeffler by supporting her opponent.

The Republican senator is running against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Savannah native.

Before games on Tuesday, players from Atlanta Dream — joined by some from Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury — wore t-shirts that read “Vote Warnock.”

The WNBA distanced itself from Loeffler last month following her objection to the league’s plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement.

The senator slammed the WNBA in a statement Tuesday for taking part in what she called “cancel culture.” Loeffler says Black lives matter, but she disagrees with the political organization behind the movement.

This is just more proof that the out of control cancel culture wants to shut out anyone who disagrees with them. It’s clear that the league is more concerned with playing politics than basketball, and I stand by what I wrote in June: https://t.co/E3FUvffbtY — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) August 5, 2020