GEORGIA (WRBL) — It’s the season of giving.

And, the season of eating.

If the South is known for one niche, delicious, and holiday-centric dessert, it’s probably pecan pie.

But how did the staple come to be, and why does our region gravitate towards it year after year?

Here’s what we found out.

Pecan pie is over 100 years old

This dessert is probably older than your grandparents.

According to Wikipedia, the first found publication of a pecan custard pie recipe was in a late-1800s magazine. Back then, there was a slight alteration in ingredients — instead of corn syrup, a darker sugar-based syrup or molasses was used.

Although the dessert dates back to the 1880s, it took nearly 50 years for it to start taking off. That popularity is largely attributed to the switch over to corn syrup.

Karo syrup saves the day

A corn syrup by any other name would also be pretty sweet.

A household name to this day, Karo syrup was established in 1902, but it took nearly 30 years for the company to make a keystone decision in its advertising.

When a pecan pie recipe began adorning bottles of Karo, it planted a seed in the brains of 1900s kitchen-dwellers.

That seed sprouted into profits for the corn syrup company, and a new tradition for anyone with a sweet tooth.

That’s great, but why the South?

Georgia is more than just the peach state.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the title of “lead pecan-producing State” goes to Georgia. In fact, pecans are even native to the southern U.S.

Although the root of the pecan itself is undoubtedly southern, there’s debate surrounding how the pie came to be.

Some say it came from Texas, and some believe it began in New Orleans after it was settled by France.

There’s one thing that’s certain — we can’t foresee this classic dessert leaving the south anytime soon.

How do you feel about pecan pie?

Are you a lover, or do you think it’s kind of overrated?

You can let us know your thoughts in the poll below: