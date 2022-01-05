Who shot Georgia bank teller? FBI offers $15K reward for help

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — The FBI has increased a reward offered in a November bank robbery in central Georgia in which a teller was shot and wounded.

The Telegraph reports the initial $10,000 reward was increased to $15,000 to help track down the person who held up a branch of Robins Financial Credit Union in Warner Robins on Nov. 22.

The FBI said in a news release that the stickup happened minutes after a man allegedly burst into a nearby home and stole a silver Nissan Sentra that was believed to have been used in the credit union heist. The car was later found at a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI’s office for Atlanta and Macon.