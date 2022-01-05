Who shot Georgia bank teller? FBI offers $15K reward for help

Georgia News
Posted: / Updated:

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — The FBI has increased a reward offered in a November bank robbery in central Georgia in which a teller was shot and wounded.

The Telegraph reports the initial $10,000 reward was increased to $15,000 to help track down the person who held up a branch of Robins Financial Credit Union in Warner Robins on Nov. 22.

The FBI said in a news release that the stickup happened minutes after a man allegedly burst into a nearby home and stole a silver Nissan Sentra that was believed to have been used in the credit union heist. The car was later found at a nearby apartment complex.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI’s office for Atlanta and Macon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories