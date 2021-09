LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said a white powder was found in a Georgia jail where two people died this week.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Tuesday that two people being held at the county jail were found unconscious Monday and later died.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that it was notifying people held in the jail of the presence of the white powdery substance.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to probe the deaths.