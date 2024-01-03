RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Caesarstone will officially close in Richmond Hill, affecting over 100 employees this year.

Caesarstone opened about 10 years ago as the first company in the city of Richmond Hill’s Industrial Park. According to Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter, the company has played an important role in employing people in and around the area.

“They’ve been a big part of our industry and our job sources for many years,” Mayor Carpenter said. “Losing them has been impactful.”

To help employees find their footing with a new job, on Jan. 18, companies will come together to help adjust easier for soon-to-be Caesarstone employees.

“Many state agencies are having a job fair for current employers that are hiring to try to transition into new employment,” Mayor Carpenter said.

He went on to say, “We are in a very good time such as hiring. Many companies are searching for employees. Most of these employees, if they want to, will be able to move on very quickly.”

The closing is a part of the company’s restructuring plan, saving them $20 million a year. Now, what is next for the soon-to-be empty lot?

“There’s a huge factory on there, so it will definitely be industrial-based,” Mayor Carpenter went on to say. “One would think another company might come in and purchase the land and utilize it.”

News 3 received a statement from Caesarstone Technologies saying quote, “At this time, there is no definitive closure date while we work through the transition of operations and employee placements.”