ATLANTA (WSAV) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has a little over a week to surrender to authorities in Atlanta – after he was handed his fourth indictment this week.

If and once they turn themselves in, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says they will be booked at the rice street jail – where they will be fingerprinted, and have their mugshots taken.

Former President Donald Trump along with 18 other defendants are accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 elections in Georgia – and have until August 25 to turn themselves in.

“The fake electors scheme has led to a number of charges in Georgia including the making false statements, perjury, and acts of the RICO conspiracy,” said Kay Levine, Professor of Law at Emory University.

In Atlanta’s Fulton County, the arraignment process is separate from the booking process.

“After arraignments, the prosecution will share some of its evidence with the defense so they get a sense of the case,” Levine said. “And that tends to be ongoing. I would expect to see pretrial motions to get those out of the front. ”

There is chatter that mark meadows and Donald Trump are trying to move this case from Georgia courts to federal courts.

“At least two of the defendants will try to bring this case to federal actors – and were acting as federal offices and it should be handled in federal court.”

District Attorney Fani Willis has filed paperwork and requested the judge to expedite the Georgia trial date by next March – but legal experts say that is highly unlikely.

Another expert, Lynsey Baron, a visiting assistant professor at Emory School of Law said, “Even once the trial starts it could be months – even a whole year if they are able to seat a jury that is able to sit without passion, prejudice or bias.”

The Trump trial in Atlanta will be headed by Fulton County Judge – Scott McAfee.

Former President Donald Trump is facing 4 indictments including Georgia, New York, Florida and Washington DC involving attempts to overturn an election, not releasing classified documents and hush money payments.