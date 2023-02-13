SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Getting in the spirit of Valentine’s Day? You might be turning the TV to your favorite romantic comedy.

There are a ton of options, from the classics to new releases.

But have you ever wondered what others are watching?

For Georgia (and three of its bordering states), “Forrest Gump” is the go-to, according to All About Cookies.

“And yes, it’s a rom-com: We only looked up movies classified by Netflix as romantic comedies in our analysis,” All About Cookies wrote.

It does seem to be the perfect pairing to “a box of chocolates” after all.

As for the rest of the country, “Grease” took the top spot among favorite rom-coms.