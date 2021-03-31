What passed and failed in 2021 Georgia General Assembly

Georgia State Sen. David Lucas (D-Macon) listens to debate on Senate Bill 241, which changes Georgia’s voting laws, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s General Assembly concludes its 2021 session on Wednesday, with lawmakers still needing to act on the state budget and many other bills.

Some key proposals have already passed, like an overhaul of state elections law that restricts some kinds of voting and a small income tax cut.

Only a few measures that made it this far appear dead, such as a plan to raise Georgia’s age for adult criminal charges from 17 to 18.

And even measures that appear dead can sometimes be revived.

Because it’s the first year of a two-year term, measures that don’t pass this year could still pass next year.