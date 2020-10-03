Weeklong crackdown on distracted driving in GA to kick off Monday

ATLANTA (AP) — In an effort to get drivers to keep their eyes on the road while they’re behind the wheel, law enforcement officers in Georgia plan to participate in a statewide crackdown on distracted driving.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says state and local officers are joining a week-long nationwide enforcement effort that begins Monday, Oct. 5.

Cellphone use is one of the biggest distractions for drivers. But other distractions include talking to passengers, eating, fiddling with the radio and grooming.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says distracted driving crashes killed 2,841 people and injured about 400,000 more in the U.S. in 2018.