GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has released a new audit of Georgia’s voter rolls as part of the first citizenship review in the state’s history.

Raffensperger said an audit of voter registrations uncovered more than 1,600 people living in the country illegally. Due to Georgia’s citizen-check procedure, those registrations were all marked “pending” and none of those people were allowed to vote.



Raffensperger says the audit used data from the Department of Driver Services and Homeland Security to cross-reference citizenship status.

The Secretary of State’s office will continue to investigate instances of non-citizens registering to vote–and Raffensperger says they are ready to take action if needed.

“We do want to find out, why did they adjust to register was it them, was it a third party group not paying attention. We want to get the right people on the voter rolls,” said Raffensperger. “We are going to prosecute after we finish our investigation so everyone understands that only Americans vote in our elections.”

Claims of voter fraud in Georgia have been circulating since the 2020 presidential election, but numerous audits have confirmed there was no widespread fraud in recent Georgia elections.