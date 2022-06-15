SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some say that all good things must come to an end, but when it comes to the 29.1 cents-a-gallon Georgia tax cut on fuel, some want it to last at least until the end of this year.

Receiving bipartisan support, the Georgia gas tax halt has moved the state up to having the lowest gas prices in the country at $4.499, according to AAA AAA Gas Prices. However, the tax suspension on fuel is to last only until July 14th.

Concerning the executive order to extend the temporary suspension of gas tax until July 14, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said, “While President Biden continues to enforce an out-of-touch agenda with no shortage of damaging effects on everyday Americans, I’m going to respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing.”

He continued, “Politicians in Washington, D.C. who ran on promises to unite the nation are failing us, and I will not tolerate this on behalf of Georgians who have entrusted me to fight for them. While we continue to do what we can on the state level to ease the burden at the gas pump, in the grocery store, and elsewhere, I will also continue to urge those on the federal level to change these failing policies, work toward greater energy independence for the country, and get our economy back to full operation.”

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has called on Governor Kemp to suspend the state gas tax until the end of 2022.

In a statement to the Atlanta Journal Constitution Abrams said, “Georgians cannot afford for Brian Kemp to use the state gas tax as a political football when they are struggling to feed their families and keep their jobs.”

Whether or not the tax suspension continues on to the end of the year, most Georgians agree on the value of keeping “their money in their own pockets” as Kemp mentioned. Therefore, looking for ways to save on gas, in general, is helpful in the process.

Concerning saving money, there are plenty of ways to improve your gas mileage. For example, if your car doesn’t have a stop-start system, limit idling your car by manually turning off your engine when your vehicle is parked for more than 10 seconds. According to Energy Saver, idling can use a quarter to a half-gallon of fuel per hour, depending on engine size and air conditioner use, adding up to three cents of wasted fuel a minute.

If possible, use the inside of the car or trunk rather than roof racks. This can decrease your fuel economy by up to 8% in city driving and up to 25% at Interstate speeds. When packing the trunk consider using soft bags as they conform to the space of the trunk which allows for more storage room. If traveling with family, consider having everyone have only one bag to pack that are all the same size. This allows for uniformity in the trunk and prevents anyone from having extra bags that may be unnecessary.

Drive smarter is always a good idea. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, drivers can conserve fuel by learning how different driving behaviors affect fuel economy and by adopting techniques to save fuel and money. The amount of fuel your vehicle consumes depends heavily on how you drive.

For example, speeding increases fuel consumption and decreases fuel economy as a result of tire rolling resistance and air resistance. While vehicles reach optimal fuel economy at different speeds, gas mileage usually decreases rapidly at speeds above 50 miles per hour (mph).

Using cruise control on the highway can help in maintaining a constant speed; vehicles use the most energy when accelerating. Obeying the speed limit, accelerating and braking gently and gradually, and reading the road ahead can improve the fuel economy of your vehicle by 15%–30% at highway speeds and 10%–40% in stop-and-go traffic. Driving more sensibly is also much safer for you and others.

These suggestions can help in saving money no matter the season.