Waynesboro officer suspended after what parents say was near kidnapping

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF)- A Waynesboro police officer is off the job. This comes after a complaint accusing two officers of nearly allowing a 7-year-old girl to be kidnapped while they were arresting her father.

After an Internal Affairs investigation into what happened during that arrest, Officer Ronald Bartlett has been suspended for 8 days without pay.

He was also placed on a 6-month probation and demoted from a promotion that took effect just days after the January 22nd incident.

Officer Bartlett’s body cam footage shows him approaching the unknown man with the child in the back seat, then later letting him go without taking his information.

Bartlett is a 30 year police veteran who said during the investigation that the stress of the situation got to him and that was why he didn’t get the man’s information.

Chundra Hendrix, the child’s mother, said she feels the punishment is just a slap on the wrist.

The entire department is also being required to retrain on how to respond to a call with a juvenile involved.

The department identified the man in the car and the case file has been submitted to the District Attorney’s office for review and recommendation.

The car with the child in it never left the parking lot and she was returned safely to her mother.

