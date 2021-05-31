Waynesboro mayor suspended during criminal case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A small-town mayor facing criminal charges has been suspended from office.

Georgia Gov. Brian on Friday issued an executive order that suspends Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell until his case is decided or until his term expires.

The executive order cites Carswell’s indictment on identity theft, theft and forgery charges.

The order says that Carswell agreed to the suspension.

The Augusta Chronicle reported that the mayor announced two weeks ago that that he was taking a leave of absence to deal with personal and legal issues.