Watchdog group scrutinizes proposed Georgia Power rate hike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Leading up to a decision on whether you’ll pay more for electricity, a new watchdog group is forming to keep the Public Service Commission (PCS) accountable.

The PCS is made up of five elected members, but William Perry, who is helping to form the Georgia Public Service Accountability Project, says there needs to be more scrutiny about how and why the commission considers rate hikes.

“We are trying to bring accountability and shine the light on a commission that kind of flies under the radar,” Perry said. “For a lot of Georgia citizens, it’s a very important group, it’s a group of five pubic officials who decide how much we the citizens and voters pay for utilities.”

Georgia Power says higher rates are needed for a variety of reasons, including building up the storm restoration fund.

The accountability project says the increase, which includes a higher base rate, will affect low income citizens the most. The project is promising more tracking of contributions to PCS commissioners and social media videos about why the PSC is important to consumers.

