WATCH: Red panda’s first day out at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Zoo Atlanta has welcomed back one of its most beloved species.

Jackie, a 3-year-old red panda, comes to Atlanta from Smithsonian’s National Zoo. He’s arrived after the death of the zoo’s beloved red panda Idgie, who died in April at nearly 14 years old.

“We’re so excited to welcome Jackie to Zoo Atlanta. The red panda is a species that resonates very keenly with our members and guests,” said Vice President of Collections and Conservation Dr. Jennifer Mickelberg.

“This is likely largely due to its appealing appearance, but this is a species that has an important story to tell about the health and preservation of the forests of Nepal, China, Tibet, India, Bhutan, Burma, and other areas where red pandas still exist,” Mickelberg continued.

Zoo officials say red pandas are a solitary species by nature, so Jackie will have a chance to explore his new habitat on his own terms. They say there is no guarantee of seeing him, as he’s still getting used to his new environment.

