BEAUFORT COUNTY S.C. (WSAV) - Free COVID-19 testing is available on Thursday and Friday in the Low Country and in Chatham County.

A testing site in Beaufort County, located in Seabrook at the BJH Health's Sheldon Medical Center on Paige Point Road, will be testing on Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. More free testing will be available in Jasper County at the Ridgeland Medical Center on June 4th and 5th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Appointments are not required for testing, but they are recommended due to the high demand. You can call 843-987-7555 to make an appointment or click here for more information. Officials said testing is vital to creating a mitigation strategy for the virus.