WATCH: Neighbor, officers save man trapped inside burning home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSB) – A Georgia man is recovering after being pulled from a house fire, and the entire rescue was caught on camera.

The fire broke out Monday morning. Domonique Hardy saw the flames from his trailer next door before police or firefighters arrived and knew he had to act.

“That’s when I started running down the trailer beating, like ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. Is anyone there? Anyone in there?'” Hardy said.

At first he did not hear anything. He pulled the air conditioning unit from the wall and used it to break a window. That’s when Hardy heard a faint voice and saw a man waving for help under a mattress.

Hardy jumped through the window and started pulling the man to safety.

“I grabbed his pants and his arm and pulled and got him like right up in the area to the window, so there wasn’t so much smoke on him,” Hardy said.

He said at that point, Clayton County police officers arrived. They were able to help get the now unconscious man out of the burning home.

Hardy suffered a burn on his arm, and two police officers were injured but treated at the scene. Police say the rescued man made a full recovery.