Brad Raffensperger unveils new voter registration system ahead of 2022 election season

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger held a press conference to discuss the state’s new voter registration system.

Raffensperger. joined by county election directors, unveiled the new system — called the Georgia Registered Voter Information System (GRAVIS) — that will debut during the 2022 elections.

“This new system is more advanced, more secure and more user friendly and will give election directors and my office new tools to better manage our election efforts,” Raffensperger said. Raffensperger says GRAVIS which will be online in March will also help reduce lines at polling locations.

Georgia voters will hit the polls on the following days in 2022:

May 24: Primary

June 21: Primary runoff

Nov. 8: General election

Dec. 6: General runoff

“I think the average voter will see something that’s more responsive,” Raffensperger said. “They’ll get more timely information also it’s more user friendly, not only for the election offices but I think the voters will see that also.”

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.