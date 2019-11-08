WATCH LIVE: President in Atlanta to launch ‘Black Voices for Trump’

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The president will be in Atlanta Friday to kick off the “Black Voices for Trump” coalition, an effort to recruit black supporters ahead of the 2020 election.

According to reports, President Donald Trump will be accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence for his speech at the Georgia World Congress Center at 3 p.m.

App user? News 3 will be streaming the event live on WSAV NOW.

“Black Americans have never had a better champion than President Trump,” said Katrina Pierson, Senior Advisor at Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., adding, “Under President Trump, unemployment for African Americans has reached historic lows and nearly 1.4 million new jobs have been added for African Americans.”

