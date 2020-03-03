BREAKING: First 2 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia, Gov. Kemp says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Georgia, the first of the new virus in the state, Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday night.

Kemp said both of the patients are in the same household and one recently returned from Milan, Italy.

They remain in home isolation in Fulton County.

“I want to take a moment to emphasize that Georgians should remain calm,” the governor said. “We were ready for today. We’ve been preparing, as you know, for several weeks now and so far every development has come forward just as we expected it would.”

Kemp said he spoke with Vice President, the federal coronavirus task force leader, earlier in the day and again Monday night when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the cases.

“[Pence] emphasized to me that COVID-19 continues to present a low risk for most Americans but that we must remain vigilant for medically fragile populations including the elderly and those with existing health conditions,” the governor said.