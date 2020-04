ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s governor, along with health and emergency officials and the National Guard, are expected to give a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m.

As of noon Wednesday, Georgia’s death toll has reached 139 due to complications of the new virus.

The state health department says more than 4,600 residents have tested positive with nearly 1,000 still in the hospital.

News 3 will bring you live coverage on-air and on this page.