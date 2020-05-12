WATCH LIVE: Kemp extends restrictions on bars, nightclubs

ATLANTA (WSAV) – As the school year wraps up and more businesses reopen, Gov. Brian Kemp has issued out a new executive order in Georgia.

In a press conference Tuesday, Kemp announced he is extending an order shuttering bars, nightclubs and performance venues through May 31.

The governor he understands the urge to get back to normal but said the decision was based on science, data and advice public health officials.

Kemp said gatherings are still limited to 10 or fewer people unless six feet of social distancing can be maintained.

The governor is, however, allowing for larger groups in restaurants.

Kemp said 10 patrons per 300 square feet in restaurants and dining rooms are allowed under his new order. The party size can increase from six to 10 people.

