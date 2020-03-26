WATCH LIVE: Georgia’s governor, state officials hold town hall on COVID-19 response

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s governor and other state health officials will be participating in a live town hall Thursday starting at 8 p.m.

News 3 will bring you live coverage on-air and on this page.

Gov. Brian Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King are expected to speak.

“Georgians are eager to hear directly from their leaders on what we are doing to address the impact of COVID-19 across our state,” said Kemp. “The Coronavirus Task Force is working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of this virus, secure necessary supplies, and keep citizens informed in the days and weeks ahead.”