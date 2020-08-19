WATCH LIVE: Georgia officials provide ‘important update’ on human trafficking efforts

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials will provide an “important update” on efforts to combat human trafficking in Georgia Wednesday.

A press conference at the State Capitol is set for 1 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

It’s a cause close to First Lady Marty Kemp, who has focused on ending human trafficking and protecting children in the state.

Late last month, the governor signed two bills to help crack down on the crime.

The first lady will be in attendance Wednesday, along with Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds, Attorney General Chris Carr and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal.