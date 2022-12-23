ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast.

The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family.

Stephanie Osteen shared the compelling story in a Facebook post, which has since been shared by over 1,000 people. The video can be seen above.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wildlife biologist Clay George confirmed to WSAV that it was indeed a humpback whale.

He says while it is very rare to see a humpback in a sound, the young whale wasn’t in any danger. In fact, he was more than likely feeding on a school of fish.

George also issued a warning for Georgia boaters, urging them to keep an eye out at all times because boat crashes kill several whales every year.