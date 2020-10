SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey gave a briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday morning at the State Capitol.

According to Governor Kemp, new cases are 64% down from Georgia’s peak in July 24th.

Kemp announced confirmed hospitalizations are down 67% from the states peak.

Kemp also added two week average of percent positives tests stands at 5.9% state wide.

Watch the complete briefing in the video above.