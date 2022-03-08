COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An unusual situation in the Chattahoochee River Monday afternoon, a goat trapped in the middle of the river. The goat is standing on a rock in the water.

We are not sure how the goat got in the water. It is possible the animal was trapped after heavy rain earlier in the day.

Conditions on the water are dangerous. No word on if anyone will try to retrieve the goat.

According to officials, only those trained and certified in dealing with situations like this one should go into the water.

According to a bystander, a goat was also in the water on Sunday.