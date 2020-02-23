WATCH: Georgia medical students balance studies with acapella singing group

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CNN) – A group of medical students in Georgia are learning to save lives, and enriching them in the mean time.

“The Serotoneins” is an acopella group made up of first and second year students at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. The group has recently gotten a lot of attention because of a viral video of their singing.

The group’s members say being a part of “The Serotoneins” gives them something to do, other than studying. Members also say the recent viral video has brought them closer together and shows the power of music.

Watch the video above to hear some of the group’s impressive performances!