COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The sound of old war stories filled the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 665, as older veterans shared their stories with each other over a hot plate of breakfast.

The VFW holds breakfast for veterans every Saturday from 7-10 a.m. - Post 665 wants veterans to feel like they have a support system and a place to go. The veterans that come to this post share old war stories, talk about everyday life and enjoy a nice breakfast. Froylan Rivas, Commander of Post 665 said these veterans enjoy being around people who have the same experience.