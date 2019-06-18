WATCH: Atlanta kids serenade mounted police with 'Old Town Road'

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - Nothing says summer for kids like a hot day, a community pool and a hit song.

All of this came together in Atlanta on Thursday when kids enjoying their local pool gave police an unexpected surprise. They serenaded the Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol Unit with an impromptu rendition of “Old Town Road”.

The number one song by Atlanta rapper Lil’ Nas X blends hip hop with country music in a song about riding horses. Billy Ray Cyrus is featured on the most popular version of the hit.

Atlanta Police Lt. Greg Lyon enjoyed the kids’ rendition so much, he recorded it and shared it to the police department’s Instagram page.

“Old Town Road” is currently number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, where it’s stayed for ten weeks now.