Warrant: Rapper YFN Lucci was driver in fatal shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci has been accused of being the driver in a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

The 29-year-old rapper turned himself in Wednesday, a day after Atlanta police announced murder charges against Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett.

An arrest warrant says Bennett and other “gang members” drove through rival gang territory on Dec. 10 and opened fire.

Police say passenger 28-year-old James Adams was fatally shot in the head.

A 32-year-old man was wounded in the exchange.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports two others were arrested in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy.

Bennett’s attorney says there is “no basis for any criminal charges.”