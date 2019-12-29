Warner Robins sets $2.3M in work for giant convenience store

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) – Middle Georgia governments will spend almost $2.3 million on traffic and utility improvements to attract a a branch of mammoth Texas convenience store chain Buc-ee’s.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the commitments by the city of Warner Robins and Peach County are part of a deal for Buc-ee’s to invest at least $35 million.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said city leaders hope people stopping for Buc-ee’s will visit other local attractions. The Warner Robins Buc-ee’s is expected to open in early 2021.

Long a Texas phenomenon, Buc-ee’s opened its first store outside the Lone Star state in January in Robertsdale, Alabama.