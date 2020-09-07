Wanted Texas fugitive fired at officer before escaping into Georgia woods, GBI says

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Dalton on Monday.

According to the GBI, preliminary information shows that 29-year-old Dalton Potter, a wanted Texas fugitive, was driving a stolen trailer. During a traffic stop, Potter fired multiple gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle.

Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.

Hackney and responding deputy Adrian Gomez returned fire, but Potter escaped, driving south on I-75. Potter later wrecked the truck, and the stolen trailer was found on I-75 South near the Whitfield-Gordon County line.

Potter escaped into the woods on foot and has not yet been found. He is considered armed and dangerous. A Blue Alert has been issued.

BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020

The GBI is still investigating. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.