Vote will show Georgia as swing state or extend GOP control

ATLANTA (AP) — The most competitive election cycle in decades could confirm Georgia as a swing state or leave Republicans still in control.

Democratic candidate for Senate Jon Ossoff speaks to a crowd during a “Get Out the Early Vote” event at the SluttyVegan ATL restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Jonesboro, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

After weeks of early balloting, voters on Tuesday will finish deciding whether the state awards its electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden or again supports President Donald Trump.

Also closely contested are two U.S. Senate races and two House races in the Atlanta suburbs.

All 14 congressional districts and all of Georgia’s state House and Senate seats are also on the ballot.

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Macon, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Voters will also decide two Public Service Commission races and three ballot questions, in addition to local races