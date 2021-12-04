Vogtle monitors see more delays, extra $1B for nuclear plant

ATLANTA (AP) — Monitors say even the most recent pushback of completion dates for two new nuclear reactors in Georgia isn’t enough to account for all the delays and increased costs they see coming.

An engineer paid by the Georgia Public Service Commission predicts that the third reactor at Plant Vogtle near Augusta won’t the most recent deadline of September 2022 set by Georgia Power Co.

Don Grace instead says ongoing delays suggest a range of November 2022 to February 2023. Grace says the fourth reactor might not come online until sometime in late 2024. More delay could mean $1 billion more in spending on a project already set to cost $28.7 billion, Grace said.