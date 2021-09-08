Virus: School district goes virtual after 3 bus workers die

by: Jeff Amy

ATLANTA (AP) — Another Georgia school district is switching to virtual learning, after two school bus drivers and a bus monitor died from COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The 9,700-student Griffin-Spalding County school system made the announcement late Monday.

It cited a disruption in student transportation.

Districts across Georgia are struggling to line up enough drivers and monitors to keep buses running.

In Savannah, some bus drivers staged a sickout for the second day on Tuesday after a similar protest Friday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals remains above 6,000, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

