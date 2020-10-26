Virus means no birthday bash as Georgia town turns 150

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia town will turn 150 in the next few days, but the COVID-19 pandemic means there won’t be much of a party.

Cairo was granted its town charter on Oct. 28, 1870.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports that Mayor Howard Thrower is quashing hopes of a celebration because of fear of spreading illness.

Instead, the City Council is likely to note the occasion with only a proclamation.

Then-postmaster W.J. Hall was given the choice to name the new town Miller Station or Cairo.

He chose the latter.