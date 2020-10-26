Virus means no birthday bash as Georgia town turns 150

Georgia News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia town will turn 150 in the next few days, but the COVID-19 pandemic means there won’t be much of a party.

Cairo was granted its town charter on Oct. 28, 1870.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports that Mayor Howard Thrower is quashing hopes of a celebration because of fear of spreading illness.

Instead, the City Council is likely to note the occasion with only a proclamation.

Then-postmaster W.J. Hall was given the choice to name the new town Miller Station or Cairo.

He chose the latter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories