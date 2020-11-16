Virginia man who purchased meth in Georgia sentenced to over 12 years in prison

MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Virginia man, tied to the purchase of approximately three kilos of methamphetamine in Georgia, has been sentenced to serve more than 12 years in federal prison.

Joseph Williams, aka Lex Willie, 38, of Staunton, Virginia was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Marc T. Treadwell on Tuesday to 151 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to FBI Atlanta, Williams admitted to agents that between Oct. 7, 2018 and Oct. 9, 2018, he directed a person to pick up two kilograms of methamphetamine in middle Georgia. After that person was arrested with $15,800 that was to be used to purchase the two kilograms of methamphetamine, Williams himself traveled to Georgia to pick up one kilogram of methamphetamine.

Investigating agents then conducted a surveillance of Williams purchasing approximately one kilo of methamphetamine from a supplier at a Byron, Georgia hotel parking lot on Oct. 9, 2018.

“The penalty is steep for those caught trafficking methamphetamine—federal prison without parole,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. “I want to thank the many law enforcement agencies involved in shutting down this methamphetamine supply chain.”