ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday remembered the victims of shootings at three massage businesses in Georgia a year earlier and decried racism, misogyny and gun violence.

Six women of Asian descent were among the eight people killed on March 16, 2021.

Though prosecutors disagree about whether the shootings were motivated by racial animus, the slayings added to fear and anger among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders already experiencing a rise in hostility and motivated many people to get involved in fighting it.

Asian American organizations in cities across the country planned rallies Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the shootings and to promote awareness about ongoing violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.