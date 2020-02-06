VIDEO: Tree falls on car driving down Atlanta-area interstate

DUNWOODY, Ga. (WSAV) – As strong storms moved through the metro-Atlanta area on Thursday, several drivers had to steer clear of a large tree coming down on Interstate 285.

Dashcam video from a Dunwoody Police cruiser shows most cars steering around the tree, but it appears one car was hit.

“This video highlights the danger from falling trees during storms,” the police department wrote on Twitter. “Please be careful! We are very thankful there were no serious injuries!”

According to WXIA, four lanes of traffic on Interstate 285 at Ashford-Dunwoody Road were blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.