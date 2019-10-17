Video shows man wielding machete at Athens officer before being shot

Editor’s note: The video in this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

ATHENS, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – Authorities have released frightening police body-camera video from an incident that happened earlier this month.

An Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer shot a man after he apparently lunged at the cop with a machete.

The incident happened on Oct. 5 as Officer Roger Williams was responding to a domestic violence call.

Williams is heard telling the man to remove his hands from his pocket. The man, identified as 28-year-old Salvador Salazar refused and walks away, ignoring commands to stop.

The officer followed and Salazar is seen lunging at him with the blade.

Williams fired three shots, hitting Salazar in the torso.

Officials say Salazar remains hospitalized in serious condition, facing a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

No officers were hurt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. Williams was placed on paid leave per department policy.