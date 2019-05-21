Video: Georgia man seeks action after receiving racist robocall

An Atlanta man wants something done about a surprising robocall he recently received. It originated from a white supremacist group and what it says has to be heard to be believed.

Brad Sanders got the call and says, “This has to be dealt with.”

The Fayetteville homeowner knows what it’s like to receive those annoying robocalls, but the one he got this week crossed the line.

The call says: “On May 8, a 21-year-old white American, Hannah Payne tried to hold a male negro accountable to the standard of actual humans. … In fact, it was the negro. Negroes aren’t American. They aren’t even fully human. Time to send them all to Africa. … Tell the district attorney of Clayton County, Georgia to free Hannah Payne. This message paid for by theroadtopower.com.”

The offensive call Sanders said he received refers to the arrest of 21- year-old Hannah Payne. A white woman who is accused of fatally shooting a black man after she says he left the scene of an accident last week. The call claims she shouldn’t be cast as a criminal.

“They foment racism, they foment racist attitudes and more importantly, racist behavior,” Sanders adds.

A CBS46 investigation found the call originated from a white supremacist group called the Road to Power, known for sending other racist robocalls.

“What astonishes me is that they really think people, or that many people are really that stupid,” Sanders says. “I called the FCC and they weren’t worth two dead flies mashed. All they could do is tell me what they couldn’t do.”

So far the group responsible for the call has not commented. It is believed they may now be operating out of Montana.

