VIDEO GALLERY | Flooding across the Central Savannah River Area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Central Savannah River Area of Georgia saw many flooding issues as the remnants of Tropical Depression Sally moved through the Peach State.
Watch the sights and sounds from the floods in the area from the following videos.
Good Samaritan helps man whose car got stuck on Knox Ave in North Augusta:
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Disbarred lawyer accused of shooting 7 officers in ambush argues over financial need
- SPD assistant chief picked for Bluffton job
- Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on Montgomery Cross Road
- Garden City seeing uptick in gun violence
- ONLY ON 3: Fired SPD officer’s attorney calls special grand jury and possible criminal charges ‘political’
- Renewed call for removal of 2 prosecutors initially involved in Arbery case
- Tybee Island PD sees increase in calls about rattlesnakes
- Man arrested for murder in Emerald Drive shooting