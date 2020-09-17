VIDEO GALLERY | Flooding across the Central Savannah River Area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Central Savannah River Area of Georgia saw many flooding issues as the remnants of Tropical Depression Sally moved through the Peach State.

Watch the sights and sounds from the floods in the area from the following videos.

  • 5th Street at Laney Walker
  • Washington County
  • Louisville
  • Willis Foreman Road
  • Grovetown
  • Grovetown
  • Grovetown
  • RA Dent Blvd
  • RA Dent Blvd
  • RA Dent Blvd
  • RA Dent & Laney Walker

Good Samaritan helps man whose car got stuck on Knox Ave in North Augusta:

