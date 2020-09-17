VIDEO GALLERY | Flooding across the Central Savannah River Area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Central Savannah River Area of Georgia saw many flooding issues as the remnants of Tropical Depression Sally moved through the Peach State.

Watch the sights and sounds from the floods in the area from the following videos.

5th Street at Laney Walker

Washington County

Louisville



Willis Foreman Road

Grovetown

Grovetown

Grovetown

RA Dent Blvd

RA Dent Blvd

RA Dent Blvd











RA Dent & Laney Walker













Good Samaritan helps man whose car got stuck on Knox Ave in North Augusta:

MORE TOP STORIES: